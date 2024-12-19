California Credit Union Delivers Holiday Toys & Gifts To Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club

GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has partnered with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club to bring some holiday magic to hundreds of Club kids, providing over 525 new toys and gifts donated by the credit union, its employees, and members.

California Credit Union volunteers distribute gifts to Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club families and community members during the organization’s annual holiday event. The credit union provided over 525 new toys donated by the credit union, its employees and members during a branch drive.

"At California Credit Union, we believe in the power of giving back, especially during the holiday season," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We're proud to support the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club and help bring a little extra joy to the children and families they serve. Our team is committed to making a positive impact in our community, and this donation is just one way we can help make the holidays brighter for local families."

All of the toys and gifts were donated by California Credit Union, its employees and members in a month-long drive in its branch locations across Los Angeles County. The toys were distributed during the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club holiday celebration on December 17th to the Club families it serves in communities across Northeast Los Angeles. Credit union volunteers also were on hand to help organize and distribute gifts for the kids.

The Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club's mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, care and responsible members of the community. Classes for teens include gang prevention, Relationship Smarts, social interaction, wellness, the arts, and physical fitness. For more information about the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, please visit labgc.org.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024, California Credit Union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

SOURCE California Credit Union