California Credit Union Foundation Hosts 3rd Annual Day at the Races Event

** Event supports scholarships, teacher grants and community programs **

GLENDALE, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Credit Union Foundation brought energy, purpose, and community spirit to Santa Anita Park for its 3rd Annual Day at the Races, uniting business partners, credit union colleagues, community leaders, and supporters around a shared mission: creating brighter futures for students, educators, and families across Southern California.

L/R: Steve O’Connell, President & CEO of California Credit Union; Miles Kealing, representing Assemblymember John Harabedian’s Office, presenting a Certificate of Recognition to California Credit Union Foundation; and Marvel Ford, President of California Credit Union Foundation, at the Foundation’s 3rd annual Day at the Races fundraiser at Santa Anita Park.

Held on May 15, 2026, the event welcomed 55 attendees for an afternoon that seamlessly blended excitement and impact. Together, participants helped raise $40,000 to support the Foundation's education and community initiatives—funding scholarships for students, grants for teachers, and critical resources for local nonprofits and military families.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us and made this event so meaningful," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "The enthusiasm and generosity of our sponsors, partners, and community friends reflect a deep, collective commitment to expanding opportunity and strengthening the communities we serve."

Guests enjoyed a memorable day of racing and connection, highlighted by a sweepstakes drawing that generated more than $1,500 in additional support for the Foundation's programs. The Foundation also recognized the support of Assemblymember John Harabedian's Office, along with credit union partners including Cal Coast Credit Union, Logix Credit Union, Los Angeles Federal Credit Union, and Premier America Credit Union.

Established in 2024 as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union, the Foundation is dedicated to advancing education, financial wellness, community investment, and support for military families. In 2025 alone, the Foundation awarded $179,000 in grants and sponsorships, supported more than 90 schools and community organizations, and positively impacted over 34,500 lives.

The Foundation extends special recognition to its top event sponsors, Allied Solutions and Advanced Network, Inc., whose generous support helped make this event possible. The Foundation also extends heartfelt thanks to its event sponsors including Auto Expert, California Credit Union, Essent Mortgage Insurance, Fidelity National Title, Fiserv, GL Foster Construction, Inc., Hartman Security, HUB International, OneDigital Retirement, Parron Hall Corporation, SWBC, and Turner, Warren, Hwang & Conrad AC.

California Credit Union proudly covers all administrative expenses for the Foundation, ensuring that 100% of every donation goes directly toward programs that make a difference. To learn more or support the Foundation's work, visit ccu.com/foundation.

About California Credit Union Foundation

California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union. California Credit Union is a federally chartered full-service credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 26 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners creating meaningful change across the credit union's service areas. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

SOURCE California Credit Union