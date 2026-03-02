California Credit Union Now Accepting Applications for 2026 Summer Internship Program

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2026 Summer Internship Program, offering paid professional experience for local college students. Now in its fifth year, the program provides students with meaningful, hands-on experience and mentoring across multiple credit union departments, including Accounting, Electronic Services, Facilities/Purchasing and Human Resources.

"At California Credit Union, we believe investing in students today helps strengthen our communities tomorrow," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "Our Summer Internship Program gives college students the opportunity to gain real-world experience, develop professional skills and build meaningful connections that can shape their future careers. We are proud to open our doors and provide a supportive environment where emerging talent can grow and thrive."

The nine-week program is designed to help students bridge the gap between the classroom and the workplace by immersing them in real-world projects and cross-functional collaboration. The internship program is part of California Credit Union's broader commitment to education, which includes scholarships, teacher grants and financial literacy initiatives that support students and educators throughout Southern California. The program has also served as a launching pad for future careers, with several past interns transitioning into full-time roles at the credit union.

College students can learn more and apply for the internships through the credit union's website.

Interns will gain practical experience, leadership development skills and school-to-career readiness through direct training and mentorship from managers. All internships are paid positions (32 hours/week) and will be based at the credit union's Glendale headquarters from June 15 through August 14, 2026.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 26 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. Federally insured by the NCUA, the credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

