California Credit Union Offering Relief Programs to Existing Members Impacted By Partial Federal Government Shutdown

** Special assistance offered to California Credit Union members whose pay has been disrupted as federal employees **

GLENDALE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has announced that it will offer special relief programs to support current members whose pay has been affected by the partial government shutdown. Programs include:

Loan Payment Assistance : Members may skip a payment, with all fees waived, on their Consumer auto loan and/or Signature Plus loan (Personal Loan).

: Members may skip a payment, with all fees waived, on their Consumer auto loan and/or Signature Plus loan (Personal Loan). Penalty-Free Certificate Withdrawals : Members with certificate accounts may request early withdrawal to cover expenses with no fees or penalties.

: Members with certificate accounts may request early withdrawal to cover expenses with no fees or penalties. Reduced Rate (APR) Signature Loans: Members may apply for a signature loan at a 4.00% lower rate than the current lowest rate offered by the credit union. Members may receive up to two times their most recent net paycheck, up to $3,000.

"We know how disruptive and stressful a government shutdown can be for our members and their families," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "As a member-owned cooperative, our priority is to stand by our members when they need us most. These relief programs are designed to provide flexibility, ease financial pressure and ensure our members have access to the support and resources they need during this challenging time."

For more information, members should contact California Credit Union at 800.334.8788, visit any credit union branch or go to ccu.com.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 26 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. Federally insured by the NCUA, the credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

