California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union Foundation encourages Los Angeles County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded to local teachers in October in the fall program.

The California Credit Union Foundation biannual grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, or credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, display creativity and benefit a significant number of students.

"Providing support to our teachers and schools is a critical part of our Foundation's mission as we work to empower our communities," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "We're excited to offer this grant program to help our hard-working teachers bring an innovative classroom program to life and encourage any educator who has a project idea to apply."

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online here. The application deadline is September 23, 2024. Grant recipients will be announced in October 2024.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, $195,000 in teacher grants have been awarded to benefit students across Southern California. The spring grant program funded a wide range of projects, including creating a spoken word poetry program, starting a chick hatching science project, printing a school/student newspaper and planting a school vegetable garden, among others.

A non-profit charitable corporation, California Credit Union Foundation focuses its resources on four key pillars of long-term community empowerment, including investing in its communities and youth, supporting educators and schools, promoting financial literacy and honoring our service members.

