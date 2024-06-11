California Credit Union Foundation Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students

GLENDALE, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating a spoken word poetry program, starting a chick hatching science project, printing a school/student newspaper and planting a school vegetable garden are just some of the school projects receiving funding from California Credit Union Foundation through its Spring 2024 Teacher Grant program.

L-R: California Credit Union FSR Covina Branch Christopher Basulto presents a grant to Sandburg Middle School Teacher Tricia Curtis. The grant will be used to purchase equipment for the school’s physical education program.

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the Foundation has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

"Supporting education is a key focus of California Credit Union Foundation's mission and we're excited to support these teachers as they work to engage and inspire their students in new and creative ways," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "We hope these grants encourage our local educators to pursue innovative projects that spark a new passion in their students, which can make a life-long difference."

The Spring 2024 California Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant recipients include:

Grant Recipient School City Kalema Brown Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnet Los Angeles Eva Covarrubias Russell Elementary School Los Angeles Tricia Curtis Sandburg Middle School Glendora Diana Gonzalez-Gatherer Sutherland Elementary School Glendora Martin Hernandez Garcia Miguel Contreras School of Social Justice Los Angeles Kevin Miner Saugus High School Saugus Cynthia Nuno Bellingham Elementary School North Hollywood Sarah Anne Sumpolec Castaic High School Castaic Abigail Terrell Compass Charter Schools Thousand Oaks Anna Thackeray Cleveland High School Reseda

Photos of all recipients can be found here.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union and its Foundation have awarded $195,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.

About California Credit Union Foundation

California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union, a state chartered full-service credit union with assets nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

