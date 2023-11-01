California Credit Union Launches Annual Holiday Toy Drive For Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club

News provided by

California Credit Union

01 Nov, 2023, 11:30 ET

Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of New, Unwrapped Toys through December 16

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union, in partnership with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, invites you to make a difference in a child's life this holiday season by participating in its 2023 Holiday Toy Drive.

Continue Reading

Through December 16th, California Credit Union encourages community members to drop off a new, unwrapped toy to any of its branch locations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Donations needed include toys or gifts appropriate for any age, up to 17 years old. All gifts will be distributed to Club kids and families during the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club annual holiday celebration on December 21st. A complete list of California Credit Union locations is available here.

"We hope everyone will pick up an extra gift during their holiday shopping and drop it off at a branch to help us make the holidays bright for all the kids and families participating in Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club programs," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "The holidays are a challenging time for many, and simply adding one gift to your list can bring holiday magic to a child's life. Together, we can make sure the holidays are a special, joy-filled time for the children in our community."

This year, the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club plans to distribute over 600 holiday gifts to the Club families it serves in communities across Northeast Los Angeles. The organization's mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, care and responsible members of the community. Classes for teens include gang prevention, Relationship Smarts, social interaction, wellness, the arts, and physical fitness. For more information about the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, please visit labgc.org.

More information about California Credit Union's Holiday Toy Drive can be found here.

About California Credit Union
California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, nearly 200,000 members and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

SOURCE California Credit Union

