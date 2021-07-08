California Credit Union Launches School Backpack Drive In Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs in Greater Los Angeles Area

GLENDALE, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has launched a school backpack drive to benefit local elementary and middle school students in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs in Boyle Heights, Hollywood, Los Angeles, and Pacoima.

Through July 23rd, California Credit Union invites community members to make a difference in a student's life by dropping off a school backpack to any of its branch locations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Donated backpacks should be new and appropriate for elementary/middle school students. A complete list of California Credit Union locations is available here.

"We encourage everyone to pick up an extra backpack while doing your back-to-school shopping and bring it to one of our branches to help us give local students the tools they need to succeed in school," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "Starting the school year with a new backpack filled with supplies is a rite of passage that many families in our community are challenged to provide. Together, we can make sure every child is prepared for a successful school year ahead."

The credit union will fill all donated backpacks with essential school supplies for distribution to students through the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood, Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley in Pacoima, Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, and Variety Boys & Girls Club in Boyle Heights on July 30th, in time for the fall school year.

More information about California Credit Union's School Backpack Drive in partnership with these local Boys & Girls Clubs can be found here.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

