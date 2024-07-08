California Credit Union Launches School Supply Drive In Association with NBC4 and Telemundo 52

Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of School Supplies for Local Students

GLENDALE, Calif., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in association with NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.

Through July 27, California Credit Union invites community members to make a difference in a student's life by dropping off new school supplies at any branch location in Los Angeles and Orange counties. A complete list of California Credit Union locations is available here. All supplies will be distributed to students at a special community event at the Southeast-Rio Vista Maywood YMCA in Maywood on Thursday, August 1.

"There is simply no better way to prepare our young people for a successful future than by supporting them in their education," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We are excited to again participate in this important program, and encourage our community to join us in helping local students start the school year right and supporting their path to learning and literacy."

School supplies needed include: • Backpacks • Notebooks • Pens, pencils, markers, and crayons • Binders/folders • Paper/graph paper • Rulers, erasers, glue sticks, etc.

The public can join the campaign and donate any amount by visiting nbcla.com/supportingourschools. Additional information about the school supply drive can be found here.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Supporting Our Schools or Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas back-to-school donation drive helps students get the supplies they need to succeed in the new academic school year. Between July 8, 2024 and August 11, 2024, viewers and the general public are invited to join the stations by making a donation to fund youth programming at the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF). To learn more about Supporting Our Schools and make a donation, visit NBCLA.com/SupportingOurSchools or Telemundo52.com/ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

