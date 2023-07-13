California Credit Union Launches School Supply Drive In Partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52

News provided by

California Credit Union

13 Jul, 2023, 11:20 ET

Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of School Supplies for local students

GLENDALE, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.

Through July 31st , California Credit Union invites community members to make a difference in a student's life by dropping off new school supplies at any branch location in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. A complete list of California Credit Union locations is available here. All supplies will be distributed to students at a special community event at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on August 5th.

"We're asking our community to join with us in helping every student start the school year ready to learn and thrive. Many families in our community are challenged to provide essential school supplies, and together we can make a difference in a child's life and academic success," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "All supplies brought to our branches will be given to local students so they can begin the school year with the tools they need to succeed."

School supplies needed include:

Backpacks

Notebooks

Pens, pencils, markers, and crayons

Binders/folders

Paper/graph paper

Rulers, erasers, glue sticks, etc.

Monetary donations are also accepted to purchase school supplies for students in need here. Additional information about the school supply drive can be found here.

NBC4 / KNBC and Telemundo 52 / KVEA's Supporting Our Schools or Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas back-to-school donation drive helps students and teachers get the supplies they need to succeed in the new academic school year. Between July 10 and July 31, viewers and the general public are invited to join the stations by making a donation to fund a local classroom project via the education nonprofit DonorsChoose. All funds raised via DonorsChoose will go directly towards the resources that students and classrooms need in Southern California. To learn more about Supporting Our Schools and make a donation, visit NBCLA.com/SupportingOurSchools or Telemundo52.com/ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas

About California Credit Union
California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, more than 170,000 members, and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

SOURCE California Credit Union

