California Credit Union Looking to Fund Innovative Classroom Projects

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union is inviting all Los Angeles County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant Program.

The California Credit Union grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles County who are looking to fund a special learning opportunity, either in classroom or virtual, for their students. Ten California Credit Union grants of $500 each will be awarded to Los Angeles and Orange County teachers in November in the fall program.

"We know educators in our communities are facing unprecedented challenges in engaging with their students this year – whether they are teaching virtually or if they ultimately return to a classroom setting. We hope these grants will help teachers inspire and connect with their students, which is so critical during this time," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We encourage any teacher who has an exciting project idea to apply for one of our grants so we can help them bring it to life for their students."

The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at ccu.com/teachergrant. The application deadline is October 2, 2020.

Originally founded to serve the education community, California Credit Union has awarded $115,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California since the creation of the program in 2012. The bi-annual program offers up to 20 grants in the spring and fall to teachers across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Diego counties. Past projects using grant funding have included robotics and STEAM programs, community garden and environmental science learning, arts programs, and many more.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

SOURCE California Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.ccu.com

