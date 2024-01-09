California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to Southern California Students

News provided by

California Credit Union

09 Jan, 2024, 12:15 ET

Credit Union Encourages College-Bound Students in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino & Orange Counties to Apply For $1,000 scholarships

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students across Southern California to apply for its 2024 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize local students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.

"We encourage local students to get a head start on their education and apply for one of our annual scholarships," said California Credit Union President & CEO Steve O'Connell. "We know the cost of higher education can be a challenge for many families, and we are proud to help these students on their path to realize their educational goals. We look forward to continuing our long-standing tradition of student scholarships to support our next generation of leaders."

California Credit Union scholarships are available to college-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who reside in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties. Students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 to be eligible to participate. Selection criteria include academic performance, school or community involvement, a letter of recommendation, and an essay submission. 

Interested students can find more information and apply online at www.ccu.com/student-scholarship/. Online applications will be accepted through Friday, March 8, 2024. Recipients will be announced on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The California Credit Union Annual Student Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within local communities. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $395,000 in scholarships.

About California Credit Union
California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, nearly 200,000 members and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

SOURCE California Credit Union

Also from this source

California Credit Union Delivers Holiday Toys & Gifts To Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club

California Credit Union Delivers Holiday Toys & Gifts To Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club

California Credit Union has partnered with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club to bring some holiday magic to hundreds of Club kids, providing over 380 ...
California Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students across Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties

California Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students across Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties

Creating student wellness corners, starting a cow eyeball dissection lab, expanding school music programs, and incorporating multi-media into school...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.