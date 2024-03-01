California Credit Union Offers Summer Internship Program For Los Angeles County Students

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now available for California Credit Union's Summer Internship Program for local high school seniors and college students. Now in its third year, the program offers paid internships to provide students with professional work experience and mentoring in multiple areas throughout the organization, including opportunities in the Real Estate, Electronic Services, Human Resources and Accounting departments.

"We're committed to supporting our local students in every area, including providing hands-on work experience and mentoring to help set them up for success in the financial industry and open doors to a future career," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "Through our Summer Internship Program, we will integrate students into teams across the credit union so they can apply what they learn in the classroom to a hands-on setting in the business world."

Los Angeles County college students and high school seniors can learn more and apply for the internships through the credit union's website. Applications will be accepted through April 12th for the summer program.

The California Credit Union internships will provide students with practical work experience within and across multiple departments, leadership development skills, and school-to-career readiness, with direct training and mentoring with managers. All internships will be paid, part-time opportunities at the credit union's Glendale headquarters offices from June 24th through August 16th.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

SOURCE California Credit Union