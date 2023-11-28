California Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students across Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating student wellness corners, starting a cow eyeball dissection lab, expanding school music programs, and incorporating multi-media into school newspapers are just a few of the school projects receiving funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2023 Teacher Grant program.

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects across Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

"California Credit Union is honored to continue our commitment to our local schools and students through our Teacher Grant Program," said California Credit Union President & CEO Steve O'Connell. "The energy and passion of these educators is remarkable as they outlined creative ways to support hands-on projects that inspire their students. We wish these teachers continued success in their classrooms."

The Fall 2023 California Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include:







Grant Recipient School City Yesenia Carvajal Maywood Center for Enriched

Studies Maywood Cindy Ekk Columbus High School Downey Hugo Espanta Eagle Rock High School Los Angeles Judith Flores Animo Leadership Charter High

School Inglewood Eugene Kim Castaic High School Castaic John Le Eagle Canyon Elementary Chino Hills Leticia Monarrez Harrison Street Elementary Los Angeles Michelle Napoli Downey High School Downey Jonathan Serrano Virgil Middle School Los Angeles Shawn Vasquez Our Community School Chatsworth

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $185,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at ccu.com.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, nearly 200,000 members and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

