California Dreaming: Escape Las Vegas' Big Game Crowds with Super-Low Fares to L.A. and California Wine Country

One-way fares from Vegas to L.A. and Sonoma County start at $51

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For Vegas residents looking to escape the crowds of the Big Game, Avelo Airlines announced today it is adding special nonstop roundtrip flights from Las Vegas to L.A. and California Wine Country.

During the Big Game weekend (Friday February 9 through Monday February 12) Avelo is adding flights from Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to L.A.'s most convenient and popular airport – Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) – and California Wine Country's Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS).

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "These special flights will make it easy for people to escape the congestion that accompanies the Big Game. What better way to spend a long weekend away from the Vegas crowds than soaking in the Southern California sun or sampling some Northern California wines."

Super-low one-way fares to Los Angeles and Sonoma County start at $51*. Customers can book reservations at aveloair.com.

Escape to California Wine Country

On Friday, February 9, Avelo Flight 201 will depart LAS at 2:00 p.m., arriving STS at 3:55 p.m. On Monday, February 12, Avelo Flight 202 will depart STS at 4:35 p.m., arriving LAS at 6:10 p.m.

Escape to L.A.

On Friday, February 9, Avelo Flight 297 will depart LAS at 9:30 a.m., arriving BUR at 10:40 a.m. On Monday, February 12, Avelo Flight 298 will depart BUR at 11:20 a.m., arriving LAS at 12:20 p.m.

Avelo's regularly scheduled flights from Las Vegas serve three nonstop destinations:

Bay Area / Sonoma County, CA (STS)

(STS) Bend / Redmond, OR (RDM)

/ (RDM) Portland / Salem, OR (SLE)

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. Since taking flight nearly three years ago, Avelo has flown 4 million Customers on 30,000 flights.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. All Avelo flights are nonstop and on almost every route at least one airport is a small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy and enjoyable experience.

Unlike most other airlines, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time reliability. These results are based on Anuvu's third-party data platform (the same company and platform utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold).

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 43 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*One-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $51 between LAS and BUR for travel between February 9, 2024, and February 12, 2024. Fares start at $51 between LAS and STS for travel between February 9, 2024, and March 12, 2024. Fares must be booked by February 5, 2024. Advanced purchase required. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

