California Finds Green in the Drought

Grizzly Turf, an artificial grass landscaping company based out of Orange County, recently installed 2,200 square feet of Tiger's Diamond Light Spring on a high-traffic church courtyard. Diamond Light Spring has a dual coloring of field green and lime green, which gives the appearance and realism of natural grass. Additionally, the product also features TigerCool, a turf blade technology that reduces turf temperatures up to 10 degrees in direct sunlight, making this an ideal product to install in Southern California.

Many cities in the state are offering a rebate for those who install it due to the drought and water restrictions. According to Stephen, the project manager from Grizzly Turf, Laguna Niguel is offering a rebate of $2.00/sq. ft. for residential properties and $1.00/sq. ft. for commercial. "I am absolutely seeing a surge in the market as water restrictions are on the rise. California is in the midst of another drought and now more than ever are customers eager to transcend having to deal with costly maintenance and brown lawns," Lanfranco adds.

Stephen said that this installation was a breeze, and also mentioned that the members of the church were a pleasure to work with. For the longest time, the church had trouble keeping their lawn allure because of the incredibly dry soil beneath the lawn, and wanted something that would revitalize the landscape without the watering or maintenance. Given their regular schedule of events at the church, including mass, weddings, baptisms, communions, and occasionally funerals, they wanted a durable product for people to walk across and for children to play on. Grizzly Turf was able to give them just what they needed.

Grizzly Turf is the top rated company on Yelp that solely specializes in artificial grass installations with services all across Los Angeles, South Bay, Inland Empire, and Orange County. The company started in 2015 is known for in-depth and thorough consultations with their customers and always putting their customers' best interest first. "We leverage technology to streamline every aspect of what we do," Lanfranco says. "From customer support all the way through installation and beyond, we know we can provide a consistently superior experience."

Grizzly Turf is Synthetic Grass Warehouse Install of the Month winner for June 2018.

Grizzly Turf:

Grizzly Turf, owned by Lucas Lanfranco, provides high quality artificial grass installations throughout the Los Angeles and Orange County area, in addition to the Inland Empire. The company was formed in 2015, and offers turf installations and top quality customer service. You can learn more about Grizzly Turf by visiting their website at https://grizzlyturf.com

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of synthetic grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-finds-green-in-the-drought-300665425.html

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.

Related Links

https://syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

