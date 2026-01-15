California Greens Highlights New Report on the Connection Between the Holidays and Self-Care

Beauty Is in the Spotlight This Christmas, and Self-Care Is at Its Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The beauty industry is thriving in America, and new data finds that one in three Americans plans on gifting beauty products this holiday season. The key to this beauty focus in 2025? Self-care. As consumers consider how to care for themselves as well as others this holiday season, California Greens' collagen and glutathione supplements shine out.

Recent Nielsen data shows self-care is at the top of many people's shopping lists this holiday season. 54% of consumers "plan to treat themselves" in their shopping, while nearly 48% of shoppers have put "self-care" directly onto their holiday shopping lists.

Data and analytics firm Circana adds that Millennials and Gen Zers are at the heart of this movement, saying these groups "are more likely to associate holiday shopping with bringing joy or practicing self-care, signaling a prime opportunity for beauty brands and retailers to craft messaging that celebrates both giving and personal wellness."

California Greens Offers Nutraceutical Support for Holiday Wellness

California Greens has a range of proven nutraceutical products that work as both gifts and self-care purchases — especially in an environment where 34% of Gen Z shoppers are prioritizing "sustainability or health and wellness" as top factors when making holiday purchases ( PwC ).

For example, California Greens' wellness products include a Beauty Formula focused on inner skincare through a patented form of collagen hydrolysate called Bioactive Collagen Peptides (BCP®). This is a composition of different specific peptides optimized for specific physiological benefits, helping to unlock the potential of radiant beauty and holistic health on a cellular level.

The company's Glutathione Sachets provide cellular health and may help with anti-aging support. This comes from the use of Setria® Glutathione with Orobuccal absorption technology, which helps deliver active ingredients through the oral mucosa (lining of the cheeks) and sublingual mucosa (under the tongue) directly into the bloodstream.

Immunity consists of an herbal and vitamin complex designed to keep the body healthy during cold and flu season. Its Healthy Fertility Sachet supports feminine reproduction, as well. (Internal self-care through sexual health has been a top consumer trend since 2024 .)

"Our products are the perfect gift for anyone interested in the long-term health and wellness of themselves or their loved ones," says Dr. Elbandy of Galifornia Greens. "As consumers take stock of their own health, as well as that of others, in December and heading into 2026, our products offer a natural nutraceutical lifeline that can optimize and support ongoing self-care both now and for the foreseeable future."

About California Greens

California Greens is an internationally based company operating in the nutraceutical market since 2009. It has expanded from there to build a portfolio that spans skin health, immunity, women's health, and metabolic support. The company operates with a mission to develop natural, clinically tested wellness solutions that address today's most common health concerns. It is committed to combining rigorous science with premium natural ingredients to create safe, effective solutions for consumers worldwide. Learn more at c-greens.com .

