Respiratory Virus Season Is Fully Active. California Greens' Immunity Can Help

The Nutraceutical Manufacturer's Immunity Blend Provides Strong Supplemental Support That Can Reinforce a Healthy Lifestyle and Maintain Health in Seasons of Sickness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDC has provided a mid-January update on the 2025/2026 winter season. While there have been worse years on record, respiratory illness remains a strong area of concern. It's important to invest in preventative health measures — and California Greens' Immunity formula can help.

On January 16, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided an update on the state of respiratory illness in the current winter season. While COVID-19 remained low, both seasonal influenza (the flu) and RSV remain elevated in many areas.

For the team at California Greens, the best option to stay healthy in a season of sickness is clear: Maintain simple yet effective immunity-boosting routines. This starts with the obvious things. Sleep at least seven hours a night. (High-quality sleep is important, too. Use blackout curtains, don't overheat, and avoid blue light before sleeping.) Hydrate throughout the day.

Nutrition and exercise are important, as well. While a clean, consistent diet sets a strong baseline for health, it's helpful to reinforce dietary health during peak sickness season. That's where Immunity can help.

"We developed Immunity as a way to provide a strong dose of antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and immunostimulant support to the body's natural defense systems," said Dr. Ahmed Elbandy of California Greens. "We have accomplished this through a unique blend of natural ingredients that are the perfect way for people to safely respond to the elevated threat of things like the flu and RSV."

California Greens' Immunity formula combines a powerful selection of naturally proven immune-supporting ingredients designed to strengthen the body's defenses and enhance overall immune resilience. It includes black seed (Nigella sativa), recognized for its immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant effects, along with garlic, which supports immune cell activation and provides natural antimicrobial protection. Honey adds soothing, antioxidant, and antibacterial benefits while enhancing taste and compliance.

To further boost immune response, the formula is enriched with Echinacea, traditionally used to stimulate immune function and help reduce the severity and duration of infections, and Propolis, a natural flavonoid-rich compound known for supporting respiratory and immune health. A unique blend of medicinal mushrooms, rich in beta-glucans, supports both innate and adaptive immunity by enhancing immune cell responsiveness.

In addition, the formula is fortified with more than 20 essential vitamins and minerals, all carefully selected to support immune function at multiple levels. These include key nutrients that enhance white blood cell activity, strengthen antioxidant defenses, support immune signaling pathways, and help maintain overall immune balance. Together, these ingredients work synergistically to provide comprehensive, broad-spectrum immune support, making California Greens' Immunity formula ideal for daily immune maintenance and during periods of increased immune challenge.

"You get so much support in each dose," Elbandy said, "it is an ideal way to fill nutrition gaps and keep the body's defense strong during a season marked by sickness from shorter days and more time spent indoors."

About California Greens

California Greens is an internationally based company operating in the nutraceutical market since 2009. It has expanded from there to build a portfolio that spans skin health, immunity, women's health, and metabolic support. The company operates with a mission to develop natural, clinically tested wellness solutions that address today's most common health concerns. It is committed to combining rigorous science with premium natural ingredients to create safe, effective solutions for consumers worldwide.

c-greens.com .

