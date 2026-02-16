As the New Year Inspires Fresh Health Resets and Family Planning, Healthy Fertility Offers Comprehensive Nutritional Support for Those Managing Infertility and PCOS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- January is a season when many are trying to conceive. Others are using the New Year as a fresh start to improve their health in the year ahead. A new study has found reproductive health has a direct connection to higher antioxidant intake, making California Green's Healthy Fertility supplement an ideal option for safe, natural, long-term reproductive support.

Late fall is considered to be statistically one of the best times of the year to conceive. Valentine's Day is another romantic book end, putting January square in the conception spotlight. At the same time, information surrounding PCOS continues to grow, with the condition now believed to impact up to 10% of women of childbearing age.

Now, a new study, published just before the New Year, has connected positive dietary antioxidant intake with a decrease in female infertility. The results come from a seven-year study designed to create the Composite Dietary Antioxidant Index (CDAI), a metric that, in the words of the report, "is linearly and inversely associated with the prevalence of female infertility, highlighting the potential importance of antioxidant-rich diets in promoting women's reproductive health."

This reinforces the concept behind California Greens' Healthy Fertility, a specially designed formula to support female fertility and hormonal balance. It contains L-Carnitine from the world's most trusted source, Carnipure® (Switzerland), along with Acetyl-L-Carnitine, which helps improve hormonal regulation, enhance insulin sensitivity, support healthy weight management, and reduce undesired testosterone levels.

The formula is enriched with L-Arginine to improve blood flow to the uterus, supporting optimal conditions for implantation. Folic Acid is included to enhance conception rates and early pregnancy support. In addition, Healthy Fertility provides a powerful blend of highly bioavailable antioxidants, including chelated Zinc and Selenium, bioflavonoids, Vitamin C, and Biotin, to protect reproductive cells from oxidative stress and support overall reproductive health.

All these benefits are delivered in one convenient, sugar-free sachet, with a pleasant, refreshing flavor, ensuring excellent compliance.

"Female reproductive health isn't a one-dimensional condition," said Dr. Ahmed Elbandy of California Greens. "Nutraceutical support should provide a wide range of health benefits, including strong antioxidant support. It's encouraging to see ongoing research that evaluates and reinforces the need for nutrients like these in relation to PCOS, infertility, and reproductive health, in general. Healthy Fertility was developed to give women a focused nutraceutical option built around robust and comprehensive nutritional support. As more research emerges, our formula continues to be an approach that fits well within the broader PCOS and fertility conversation."

