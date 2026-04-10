New Report Reinforces Efficacy of Oral Glutathione

California Greens Glutathione Supplement's Ideally Dosed Oral Format Makes It an Ideal Way to Boost Cellular Health and Vitality

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glutathione (GSH) is a trending antioxidant in the health and wellness world. It is one of the most important molecules in the body due to its role in protecting cells from the damaging effects of toxins and oxidative stress. While GSH is naturally produced by the body, supplementation is a common way to maintain higher levels of the master antioxidant, and a new study has added to the growing evidence that oral GSH supplementation, like California Green's Glutathione supplement, can support cellular health and vitality.

In late February, a new study was published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition on liposomal glutathione (i.e., orally administered glutathione supplements) and their effect on cellular vitality, which is a popular trend in wellness at the moment. The preliminary study supported "the effectiveness of daily liposomal GSH administration at elevating stores of GSH and impacting immune function and levels of oxidative stress." Among the findings were two key statistics: first, within a week of oral supplementation, GSH levels in whole blood elevated as high as 40%. In addition, administering 500mg and 1000mg doses had no noticeable difference among the participants.

"While the study was small and ongoing studies will be important, as far as preliminary findings go, this was an important step in continuing research in this critical area of health," said Dr. Elbandy of California Greens. "It is also a confirmation for California Greens that our Glutathione supplement is an effective way to boost cellular health and vitality."

California Greens is redefining nutraceutical performance by overcoming the traditional limitation of poor bioavailability through advanced delivery technologies. Our Glutathione is a breakthrough innovation, being among the first in the USA to utilize orobuccal absorption technology combined with nano-delivery systems to bypass gastrointestinal degradation and first-pass metabolism. This allows for rapid, efficient absorption directly into systemic circulation. This delivers superior bioavailability and clinical effectiveness compared to conventional oral forms, bringing oral supplementation closer than ever to the performance of injectable therapies, with greater convenience and patient compliance.

California Greens' Glutathione is made in Italy and comes in a citrus powder stick or sachet. The dietary supplement contains a unique, patented form of its titular ingredient that is presented in a highly absorbable tripeptide. This is manufactured using a fermentation process that increases bioavailability. The result is higher uptake, which can help replenish the body's antioxidant reserves — reserves that can become depleted due to a host of different issues, including poor diet, medicine, and natural aging, just to name a few. As glutathione continues to gain public awareness as a preventative health and wellness option, California Greens' product by the same name is positioned to become a premium option for consumers interested in maintaining cellular vitality over time.

About California Greens

California Greens is a globally driven nutraceutical company, established in 2009, dedicated to advancing health through scientifically backed, high-quality natural solutions. Over the years, the company has expanded its portfolio across key health segments, including skin health, immunity, women's health, and metabolic support. With a strong commitment to innovation, California Greens integrates advanced delivery technologies with premium natural ingredients to overcome bioavailability challenges and maximize clinical effectiveness. Guided by a mission to deliver safe, efficient, and evidence-based wellness solutions, the company continues to address modern health needs while enhancing patient compliance and overall quality of life worldwide. Learn more at c-greens.com.

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SOURCE California Greens