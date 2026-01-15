California Greens Rides Beauty Sales Surge Into Q4

The Beauty Industry Is Riding High in 2025, and the Glamour Goes Beneath the Surface

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data finds the beauty industry was up in Q3 and was surging into the holiday season, with one in three consumers planning on buying beauty products for others or themselves. California Greens' glutathione and collagen products are proven supplements that can help shoppers address their long-term, deeper-than-the-surface beauty goals.

According to a report from Circana, despite a mixed economic attitude to wrap up 2025, Q3 was a big quarter for sales in the beauty industry. The sector grew across all metrics in the late summer and early fall. Sales in prestige and mass markets were up 4% and 5%, and the number of units sold rose by 4% and 2%, respectively.

With all eyes on beautification heading into the holidays, Larissa Jensen, global beauty advisor at the consumer and retail data and analytics firm, added that "Beauty is in a position to shine this holiday, with one-third of consumers planning to gift beauty products — a meaningful increase from last year."

Dr. Elbandy of California Greens points out that it's important to realize this is more than traditional beauty retail. "The emphasis is often on self-care and wellness these days," Elbandy said. "Beauty often goes below the surface. They are looking for ways to preserve their health and maintain natural beauty, not just superficial glamour."

Topics like proactive longevity, inner beauty, and wellness have been at the center stage throughout 2025. Early in the year, in its Future of Wellness survey report, McKinsey said, "The lines between beauty and wellness continue to blur," adding that "more consumers say they are interested in using ingestible beauty supplements that promote wellness from within (such as collagen gummies for skin, hair, and nails)."

California Greens has been expanding its presence in the U.S. in 2025, including attending The Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition ECRM session in the fall. As it grows its footprint, the brand has a well-stocked retail catalog with long-term beauty supplements aligned with current trends. For example, its Glutathione Sachets offer potential anti-aging antioxidant support on a cellular level. Its Beauty Formula similarly helps inner beauty efforts through collagen hydrolysate to support higher skin moisture and elasticity.

"As the beauty industry surges back to life and shoppers look for beauty products this holiday season, in particular," Elbandy concluded, "California Greens is ready to help Americans get the high-quality supplements they're looking to preserve health and maintain inner beauty."

