California ISO Selects LS Power Affiliate for New Competitive Transmission Project in the Bay Area

ST. LOUIS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 17, the California ISO (CAISO) selected LS Power Grid California (LSPGC) to finance, construct, own, operate and maintain a new 230-kV underground transmission line that will strengthen power infrastructure and improve electric grid reliability across the Bay Area.

The approximately 7-mile transmission line will connect Silicon Valley Power's Northern Receiving Station Substation (NRS) to Pacific Gas & Electric's (PG&E) San José B Substation, building on the work of LSPGC's Power Santa Clara Valley and Power the South Bay projects, which are expected online in 2028.

CAISO approved the project in its 2024-2025 Transmission Plan and LSPGC was selected from a total of five qualified proposals. CAISO estimates the project to cost $150 million to $200 million with a required in-service date of June 1, 2030.

"We appreciate CAISO's continued confidence in LS Power through this competitive selection," said Paul Thessen, president of development for LS Power. "We have consistently delivered on our commitments in a timely manner, and this project builds on our growing footprint in California and extensive experience successfully developing transmission projects across the country. We look forward to working with our partners to deliver this critical infrastructure for the Bay Area.

"CAISO is at the forefront of competitive transmission planning, and its transparent and deliberate annual planning process ensures that electricity consumers benefit," added Thessen.

In collaboration with PG&E, the proposal combined LS Power's development, financing and construction capabilities with PG&E's operational expertise. Following energization, PG&E is expected to own, operate and maintain the project, supporting energy demand growth in the San José area, long-term electric system reliability, and community economic development.

LSPGC currently has one asset in service — the Orchard Substation, located in Fresno County — along with five additional transmission projects in development across the state, including two in the Bay Area.

About LS Power Grid California/LS Power

LS Power Grid California is an electric transmission utility in the state of California that provides reliability and resiliency for the electric grid and enables the flow of energy from efficient and diverse generation resources. LS Power Grid California is separate from its affiliates, LS Power and LS Power Grid, which are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

LS Power is a premier development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector, with leading platforms across generation, transmission and energy expansion solutions. Through its transmission business, LS Power Grid, the company has built 780+ miles of high-voltage transmission systems with another 400+ miles in development. For more information about the company's transmission business, please visit lspowergrid.com.

Media Contact:

Contact LS Power at [email protected].

SOURCE LS Power