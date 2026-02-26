LS Power Grid California Begins Construction of the Manning Substation

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LS Power Grid California (LSPGC), an affiliate of LS Power and its transmission subsidiary, LS Power Grid, announced that it recently began construction of the Manning Substation (Manning) in Fresno County, Calif.

Manning will reinforce the Central Valley electric grid with a new 500/230-kV substation and approximately a 12-mile, 230-kV double-circuit transmission line. The project will invest more than $200 million in energy infrastructure for the state of California and create roughly 100 jobs during construction. Once energized, Manning will enhance grid reliability and increase access to lower-cost and diverse generation resources for the San Joaquin region. The region and state will also benefit from property taxes paid by LSPGC that help fund local essential services.

Margaret Bratcher, senior project manager for LS Power, stated: "Breaking ground on Manning ahead of schedule marks an important milestone that builds on LS Power's strong track record of delivering competitive transmission projects on time and within cost containment commitments. We appreciate the California Public Utilities Commission and the various state and local permitting agencies for their timely and efficient work to complete the environmental review and approval process. Fast tracking transmission projects is essential and maintaining competition in transmission development drives strong schedule accountability. We're proud to move Manning forward ahead of schedule and deliver power infrastructure that strengthens the grid and supports the region's future."

In 2023, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) selected LSPGC to finance, construct, own, operate and maintain Manning through a competitive selection process conducted pursuant to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Order No. 1000. LSPGC was selected from four qualified proposals due to its "demonstrated cost containment capability" that provided overall rate certainty and stability, among other benefits. CAISO identified a policy-driven need for this project during its 2021-2022 transmission planning process.

Manning represents one of five transmission projects LSPGC has in development across the state of California, along with one asset in service, the Orchard Substation, located near Manning in Fresno County.

About LS Power Grid California/LS Power

LS Power Grid California is an electric transmission utility in the state of California that provides reliability and resiliency for the electric grid and enables the flow of energy from efficient and diverse generation resources. LS Power Grid California is an affiliate of LS Power, which is not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

LS Power is a premier development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector, with leading platforms across generation, transmission and energy expansion solutions. Through its transmission business, LS Power Grid, the company has built 780+ miles of high-voltage transmission systems with another 400+ miles in development. For more information about the company's transmission business, please visit lspowergrid.com.

Media Contact:

Contact LS Power at [email protected].

SOURCE LS Power