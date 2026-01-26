California parents focus on finding the right school fit this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in California and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Golden State, more than 1,970 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including schools fairs in Santa Ana and Oakland.

Learning choices for California kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in California at: schoolchoiceweek.com/california

"As school choice becomes the new normal across the country, our goal is to make sure California parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information—so they can understand their options and feel confident navigating them," said Noelle Delaney, the California-based Chief Operating Officer of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"California families are actively exploring their education options and looking for learning environments that fit their children's needs," said Kimi Kean, CEO of Oakland Enrolls. "We are committed to helping families navigate those choices and feel informed and supported throughout the process."

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week