School choice showcased in Louisiana this week

National School Choice Week

Jan 28, 2026, 06:00 ET

BATON ROGUE, La., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week began Sunday in Louisiana and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Pelican State, more than 490 schools are taking part by hosting open houses, information sessions, parent nights, and other events.

Gov. Jeff Landry is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Louisiana School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Louisiana kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Louisiana at: schoolchoiceweek.com/louisiana

"As options continue to expand in the Pelican State, our goal is to make sure that parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

