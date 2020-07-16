California Pools & Landscape New Queen Creek Location

PHOENIX, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pools & Landscape is opening a new design center location at 40930 N. Ironwood Drive, Suite 116, Queen Creek, Arizona 85140. To celebrate, they are having a month-long sales event with exclusive specials. California Pools & Landscape is open for consultations with their award-winning designers with in-person or video conference options available. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm with evening and Sunday appointments available by request. California Pool & Landscape was previously showcased on ABC15 Sonoran Living for 2020 technology trends in pool design, spas, landscaping, and outdoor living products.

California Pools & Landscape Queen Creek Showroom California Pools & Landscape Southeast Valley Queen Creek Arizona

California Pool & Landscape's team of experts will help homeowners explore what is trending and choose the perfect finishing touches for their space. They have the latest in energy-efficient lighting, pool cleaning technology, lux poolside bars and shaded conversation areas. Explore options in dazzling pools, Baja shelves, infinity or zero edges, submerged seating, floating cocktail islands to landscaping, spas, fire features, and ramadas. Their designers will provide customized 3-D renderings to bring the client's vision to life. California Pools & Landscape prides itself on offering an outstanding customer experience and creating the homeowner's dream backyard.

"Our design centers are created to provide our clients with the ultimate design and planning experience for your outdoor living area. We are proud and honored to provide our clients in the Southeast valley another location to make their dreams a reality." Jeremy Smith, CEO & President.

California Pools & Landscape is licensed by the state to build every aspect of the perfect outdoor space. They pride themselves on the job being managed by a single company to streamline the process and relieve the homeowner of the burden of managing multiple contractors, bids, and project timelines. They fulfill this by building long-lasting relationships with outdoor exhibitors and vendors to create a synergistic approach. California Pools & Landscape started as a small home business in 1988 and has expanded to be one of the top pool and landscape builders in Arizona. California Pools & Landscape attribute this to creating custom outdoor spaces with the highest quality materials and providing unparalleled customer service.

About California Pools & Landscape - Arizona

California Pools & Landscape is family owned and operated in Arizona for over 32 years. They are the only pool and landscape company to be awarded the Better Business Bureau's International Torch Award of Ethics. With over 30,000 pools built, they have zero ROC complaints as well as an A+ Accredited rating with the BBB. Being nationally recognized for their outdoor design capabilities is quite an honor but their top award is always a thrilled customer. For more information about California Pools & Landscape please visit our website www.calpool.com or call (480) 345-0005.

Media Contact:

Nicole Shoppach

Event Coordinator

California Pools & Landscape

(480)345-0005

[email protected]

SOURCE California Pools & Landscape