California REALTORS® back actions by Gov. Newsom and California Legislature that deliver relief to Homeowners Affected by Wildfires

News provided by

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)

Jan 24, 2025, 18:58 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) issued the following statement in response to legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in a special session yesterday to provide over $2.5 billion for the Los Angeles area to bolster ongoing response efforts and jumpstart recovery and rebuilding. 

The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® supports the actions of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature in supporting homeowners affected by the recent wildfires in Southern California. Gov. Newsom's special session has led to crucial legislation that delivers immediate relief and strengthens recovery efforts. 

New legislation, which builds on Gov. Newsom's executive orders streamlining the rebuilding process, will provide $4 million to help expedite rebuilding in impacted communities. The state will allocate funding to affected local governments to provide additional planning review and building inspection resources to expedite building approvals during the recovery period.

"C.A.R. welcomes and supports the legislation aimed at helping homeowners rebuild their homes and communities," said C.A.R. President Heather Ozur. "Streamlining the rebuilding process, enhancing assistance for affected cities, and providing additional resources for planning review and building inspections are all positive steps forward. This is a great example of how to quickly facilitate housing construction and help communities get back on the road to recovery."

Additionally, Gov. Newsom has allocated over $2.5 billion in disaster relief funding, which will significantly enhance ongoing emergency response and recovery initiatives. This funding facilitates essential activities such as debris removal and cleanup, comprehensive post-fire hazard assessments, and other vital emergency response operations. 

"The Special Session showcases the dedication from Gov. Newsom and the Legislature in implementing innovative policies that support individuals in affected areas while addressing the housing crisis exacerbated by the wildfires," said Ozur. "We will continue to work alongside the governor and Legislature to drive impactful investments that help wildfire victims rebuild." 

Leading the way…® in California real estate for nearly 120 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Sacramento.

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

California REALTORS® applaud Governor's executive order and budget proposals for wildfire relief, urge expansion of construction streamlining measures

California REALTORS® applaud Governor's executive order and budget proposals for wildfire relief, urge expansion of construction streamlining measures

In response to the catastrophic fires impacting Southern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken vital action through executive orders to support...
California REALTORS® support plans to stabilize availability of homeowners insurance

California REALTORS® support plans to stabilize availability of homeowners insurance

The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) issued the following statement in response to actions announced last week to address California's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Real Estate

Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics