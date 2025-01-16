California REALTORS® to donate $600,000 to two wildfire disaster relief funds

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REALTORS® in California and across the nation have launched a massive, industrywide fundraising effort to support those impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today announced it is contributing a combined $600,000 toward two REALTOR®-sponsored charitable funds to help those who have incurred substantial losses due to these wildfires and other disasters. C.A.R. is donating $300,000 to its Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), which provides grants to members of the REALTOR® family — which includes more than 190,000 REALTORS®, their staff and association staff. C.A.R. is currently providing grants of up to $10,000 to those who have suffered losses in the Southern California wildfires. Since the fund's inception, C.A.R. has raised more than $2.7 million, thanks to the tremendous generosity of its REALTOR® family and community members, and it has distributed $1.9 million in grants.

C.A.R. also is contributing $300,000 to the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®' (NAR) REALTORS® Relief Foundation, a national nonprofit that provides financial housing assistance to the public after natural disasters. NAR will donate 100% of all contributions made to the REALTORS® Relief Fund (RRF) between now and January 31, 2025, directly to those impacted by the Los Angeles area wildfires.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with all those impacted by these devastating wildfires," said C.A.R. President Heather Ozur. "This is not just an L.A. crisis – it's a statewide crisis, and these funds enable REALTORS® all around the state to collectively support their Southern Californian colleagues, as well as the broader community."

"We applaud the efforts of the local REALTORS® volunteering on the front lines of in-person relief efforts. To all those impacted, and to our local colleagues working in direct emergency response, we want you to know that we are with you, we are behind you, and we are all working around the clock to help coordinate and provide needed support at this critical time. We strongly encourage the broader community to join us and contribute today."

Anyone wishing to donate to C.A.R.'s Disaster Relief Fund can make a tax-deductible contribution. Members of the REALTOR® family who have been impacted and need assistance can visit the REALTORS® Care website to fill out an application. Information about where to donate as well as how to apply for a grant can be found on C.A.R.'s website at car.org/difference/realtorscare.

NAR's foundation has provided more than $40 million to families in need, helping more than 20,000 families since 2001 both within and outside the REALTOR® family. The REALTORS® Relief Foundation is accepting support that can be earmarked for victims of the California wildfires. Donate by texting RRFCASTRONG to 71777 or visit Realtor.com/rrfcafires.

