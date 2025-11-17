California Receives B- Grade in March of Dimes 2025 Report Card on Maternal and Infant Health

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, leader in the fight for the health of all moms and babies, today released its 2025 Report Card, revealing California earned a B- for its preterm birth rate of 9.1%, ranking 7th out of 52 (all states, D.C., and Puerto Rico). The annual Report Card, released on World Prematurity Day, measures the state of maternal and infant health in the US by evaluating preterm birth rates, access to maternity care, and other key indicators of well-being.

California continues to be a national leader in maternal and infant health. The state saw an improvement in its preterm birth rate from 2023 and maintains one of the lowest infant mortality rates in the country at 4.1 deaths per 1,000 live births. California has also achieved significant progress in early prenatal care and adequate prenatal coverage, with 84% of moms beginning prenatal care in the first trimester.

Nationally, the United States continues to face a maternal and infant health crisis:

Preterm birth: The U.S. earned a D+, marking the fourth consecutive year at its historically lowest grade for a preterm birth rate of 10.4%.

Medicaid disparity: Babies born to Medicaid-insured moms face a preterm birth rate of 11.7%, compared to 9.6% for privately insured.

Racial disparities worsening: Preterm birth rates among babies born to Black moms climbed to 14.7%, now 1.5 times higher than for other babies.

"As a clinician who has seen how much is possible when we get it right, the data is deeply frustrating," said Dr. Michael Warren, Chief Medical and Health Officer at March of Dimes. "We have known about risk factors for preterm birth — including a history of prior preterm birth, chronic disease, and unequal access to care — for years. That the national rate remains unchanged while disparities continue to widen means we must deepen our commitment to research, expand maternity care access, and push for better policies that protect our nation's moms and babies."

California's strong outcomes reflect its comprehensive policy approach to supporting families across the continuum of care. The state has implemented five of the six major maternal and infant health initiatives measured by March of Dimes, including:

Medicaid expansion and postpartum coverage for one full year after birth through Medi-Cal

Paid family leave ensuring time for parents to bond and recover

Doula care reimbursement for Medi-Cal enrollees, increasing access to community-based care and birth support

Reimbursement for postpartum depression screening among Medicaid-enrolled moms

A Maternal Mortality Review Committee that studies causes of maternal deaths and recommends preventive action

"California continues to show what's possible when policy, innovation, and compassion come together," said David Pisani, Director, Advocacy and Government Affairs at March of Dimes. "The state's investments in postpartum coverage, family leave, and community-based care are making a real difference for moms and babies, and they're a model for the rest of the country."

March of Dimes continues to partner with policymakers, health systems, and community organizations across California to build on this progress and address ongoing disparities. The organization also operates Mom & Baby Mobile Health Centers® and supports Prematurity Research Centers, where scientists and clinicians work together to uncover the causes of preterm birth and develop innovative interventions to prevent it.

While the 2025 Report Card shows that the U.S. remains stalled at a national level, California's example demonstrates that data-driven policy and community-based solutions can drive meaningful improvement in maternal and infant health.

The full 2025 Report Card, including state-by-state grades and recommendations, is available at marchofdimes.org/reportcard.

