CRMLS Set to Redistribute Listing Data Revenue to Brokerage Community

CHINO HILLS, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the nation's largest and most recognized multiple listing service, has taken significant steps to ensure that the value of listing data is returned to the brokerage community that generates it.

CRMLS is reinforcing its commitment to a broker-centric model by redistributing that revenue directly to participating brokerages. This initiative reflects CRMLS's foundational belief that the MLS is a cooperative marketplace, built by brokers and agents, and that the value created within it should benefit those who contribute to it.

CRMLS remains dedicated to protecting the integrity of the MLS while supporting transparency, innovation, and broker success. By returning data-generated revenue, CRMLS is further investing in the long-term strength and sustainability of the real estate ecosystem it serves.

"We're proud to give revenue back to the brokerage community - the true lifeblood of our industry," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "Their contributions drive everything we do, and it's important that we continue to recognize that value and reinvest in their success."

Payments will be distributed to nearly 2,000 brokerages that listed five or more properties in 2025, with disbursements expected to begin in April.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its users. For more information on CRMLS, visit go.crmls.org.

Media Contact: Art Carter, [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS