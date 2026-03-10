California Regional MLS to Offer RealReports, the AI-powered "Carfax for Homes," to All Users as No-Cost Core Product

The move comes after the success of RealReports in the CRMLS Product Co-Op.

CHINO HILLS, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the nation's most recognized multiple listing service, is expanding access to RealReports, the property analysis platform powered by the latest AI, to all users at no additional cost.

Previously, RealReports was available as an opt-in product for individual CRMLS Associations via the Product Co-Op. After seeing such enthusiastic adoption of the platform, CRMLS has pushed to make RealReports complementary to all its userbase. With RealReports, CRMLS users can generate comprehensive property analysis reports pulled from dozens of different sources, affording full breakdowns of variables as disparate as liens, climate risk, zoning details, and more. RealReports also boasts an AI tool named Aiden that can efficiently answer property questions and summarize the details of other reports.

"We were excited to see how many of our Associations jumped at the opportunity to offer RealReports, so it felt like it was due time to offer it to every real estate professional we represent," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "Agents and brokers are constantly adapting to being even more efficient and more knowledgeable in an ever-increasingly demanding market. RealReports helps with the heavy lift of going through documents, pulling the most vital and valuable information, and making it easy to present to clients."

"CRMLS is one of the most influential voices in organized real estate, so being selected to serve their entire membership is a huge honor," added James Rogers, co-founder and CEO of RealReports. "The success of the Product Co-Op showed us how much agents value having deeper property intelligence in one place. We're excited to expand that access and help every CRMLS professional deliver smarter, more informed guidance to their clients."

CRMLS users can access RealReports via a product tile on their REcore dashboard.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its users. For more information on CRMLS, visit go.crmls.org.

About RealReports

In today's market, you either know the most—or lose to someone who does. RealReports turns comprehensive, nationwide property data from 70+ top providers into AI-powered intelligence that helps agents deliver deeper value, close more business, and gain a decisive advantage. Trusted by leading MLSs and brokerages, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate agents determined to win. For more information, visit realreports.ai.

Media Contact: Art Carter, [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS