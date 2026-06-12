CALIFORNIA RISES: GENESIS DEEPENS COMMITMENT TO PACIFIC PALISADES RECOVERY

Genesis contributed $10,000 to support ongoing Pacific Palisades wildfire recovery, including investments in Tee It Up for Pali and the Palisades Elementary Charter School 5th grade culmination

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis continued its California Rises initiative with new community investments in Tee It Up for Pali and the Palisades Elementary Charter School 5th Grade culmination. Genesis contributed $10,000 across these two local events, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to long-term recovery following the 2025 Southern California wildfires.

California Rises logo.

"Through California Rises, we've committed more than $9 million worth of charitable support, including the donation of Genesis Invitational tournament vehicles since wildfires devasted our Los Angeles community in 2025," said Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "This $10,000 contribution reflects how important it is for us to continue to support the communities where we live and work – helping Pacific Palisades recover, rebuild and emerge stronger than before."

Tee It Up for Pali

Genesis served as a Silver Sponsor of the inaugural Tee It Up for Pali golf fundraiser which took place on Monday, June 8, at Mulholland Hills Country Club in support of the rebuilding of Palisades Elementary Charter School following the 2025 fires.

As part of its sponsorship, Genesis contributed $5,000 to support the event and donated a raffle package featuring an exclusive 2027 Genesis Invitational experience and a curated Genesis-branded gift bag. Attendees also engaged with the brand through on-site activations, including a display of the Genesis GV80 Coupe Prestige Black. In a show of community partnership, Genesis hosted local first responders in its tournament foursome, bringing together civic and public safety leaders from across the region.

Palisades Elementary Charter School 5th Grade Culmination

The graduating class of Palisades Elementary Charter School faced significant disruption, having been displaced twice—first by the COVID-19 pandemic and then by the 2025 wildfires—and remains the only Palisades public school still off campus.

To support the 5th grade culmination ceremony on Wednesday, June 10, Genesis contributed $5,000, plus in-kind support, goodie bags, food and beverage, as well as a photo moment for families to commemorate the big day.

"For our culminating students, most who lost their homes in the Palisades Fires, returning to campus for this ceremony was a deeply emotional experience," said Allison Holdorff Polhill, Senior Advisor and District Director at Los Angeles Unified School District, "The last time many of them were here was the day they had to evacuate because of the wildfires. To come back together, celebrate their accomplishments, and create one final memory on the campus they love meant more than words can express. We sincerely appreciate Genesis for standing with our school community during this challenging time and helping us provide a meaningful and memorable culmination experience for our students and families."

California Rises

Following the devastating 2025 Southern California wildfires, Genesis launched California Rises, a charitable initiative supporting both immediate relief and long-term community rebuilding. Since inception, California Rises has contributed more than $9 million in vehicle and financial donations to partners including the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, World Central Kitchen, the California Fire Foundation, Genesis Inspiration Foundation, and more.

To learn more or contribute to California Rises, visit pgatour.com/CaliforniaRises.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 190 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America