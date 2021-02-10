California Science Center Launches Wedding Venue Services at the Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Endeavour Pavilion

Along with the venue reservations, couples will receive access to an approved list of wedding planners and caterers as well as a myriad of unique options including access to Science Center exhibit galleries and in-house furniture. Inquiries and tentative date holds are welcome as the Science Center awaits a confirmed reopening date from local health agencies. Safety is a priority and, once permitted to reopen, all events will adhere to current local and state agency guidelines.

Sion adds that, "The wedding planners and caterers with whom we have mindfully partnered are a purposeful reflection of Greater Los Angeles; they connect organically with Los Angeles' rich and diverse landscape of cultures, faiths, LGBTQ communities, and values. Diversity is in the DNA of the Science Center culture and our Event Services team strives to make sure inclusion is a deliberate part of our discussions and decision making while building our network of vendors to support our events."

Event Services can be contacted online or by phone at :

Web: events.californiasciencecenter.org

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 213-744-7523

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive. The Science Center is temporarily closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Media Contact: Shell Amega

(213) 744-7496 | [email protected]

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation