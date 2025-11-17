California State Board of Education Approves HMH Into Math California for Grades K-8

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive learning company HMH today announced that the California State Board of Education has officially approvedHMH's Into Math California for adoption in grades K–8.

Into Math California is a comprehensive, research-based math program built specifically to align with the California Mathematics Framework, supporting educators and students across the state with high-quality instructional materials. Through engaging, hands-on lessons and meaningful student discourse, Into Math California makes math accessible, relevant and inspiring for every learner.

"The State Board of Education's approval of Into Math California affirms HMH's commitment to delivering high-quality curriculum materials that create real growth for students and champion educators in their critical work," said Jim O'Neill, President, Core and Supplemental Solutions, HMH. "With this bespoke program, we are ensuring every student has access to meaningful, hands-on learning experiences that foster confidence in mathematics."

Into Math California's integrated approach nurtures deep conceptual understanding and procedural fluency, building a lifelong love for mathematics. Additional differentiating features of the program include:

Robust Language Support: Developed with guidance from Dr. Kate Kinsella and the English Learners Success Forum, Into Math California features language-building routines, vocabulary resources, and a Language Development Resource Guide. Every lesson is aligned to California's English Language Development (ELD) standards.





Developed with guidance from Dr. Kate Kinsella and the English Learners Success Forum, features language-building routines, vocabulary resources, and a Language Development Resource Guide. Every lesson is aligned to California's English Language Development (ELD) standards. Access for All Learners: Into Math California incorporates Universal Design for Learning (UDL) principles, robust resources for multilingual learners, and comprehensive accessibility supports.





incorporates Universal Design for Learning (UDL) principles, robust resources for multilingual learners, and comprehensive accessibility supports. Innovative Technology: Into Math California empowers educators with AI-powered planning tools, interactive whole-class presentations, and personalized adaptive practice solution Waggle. The teacher's guide and Classcraft coordinate print and digital delivery, streamlining lesson planning and providing real-time insights into student progress.





empowers educators with AI-powered planning tools, interactive whole-class presentations, and personalized adaptive practice solution Waggle. The teacher's guide and Classcraft coordinate print and digital delivery, streamlining lesson planning and providing real-time insights into student progress. Engagement, Collaboration and Real-World Connections: Students engage in collaborative, discourse-rich tasks, hands-on activities, and real-world projects that foster critical thinking and connect math learning to their lives.

Into Math California will also be available with HMH Performance Suite, a first-of-its-kind solution that uses learning science and AI to deliver a seamless, cohesive classroom experience that integrates assessment (including NWEA MAP Growth), high-quality instruction, ready-to-teach lessons and job embedded live coaching to ensure success for every teacher and growth for every student.

To learn more about Into Math California, please visit hmhco.com/CAMath

Read more about HMH's instructional and policy vision for math here.

About HMH

HMH is an adaptive learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

Follow HMH on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact

Leah Riviere

Communications Director

[email protected]

617-351-5020

SOURCE HMH Education Company