Texas State Board of Education Approves HMH Into Reading Texas and ¡Arriba la Lectura! Texas for Grades K-5

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive learning company HMH today announced that the Texas State Board of Education has officially approved HMH Into Reading Texas Version 2 and HMH ¡Arriba la Lectura! Texas Version 2 for adoption in Grades K–5 as part of the state's Instructional Materials Review and Approval (IMRA) process. Into Reading and ¡Arriba la Lectura! received the highest quality scores of any third-party program submission in the IMRA process.



HMH Into Reading Texas and HMH ¡Arriba la Lectura! Texas are already trusted by the vast majority of the state's school districts and the latest editions (Version 2) build on this strong foundation. HMH ¡Arriba la Lectura! Texas provides districts seeking bilingual solutions with a comprehensive, research-based program for developing Spanish literacy in Grades K–5. When paired with HMH Into Reading Texas, the two programs offer an intentional pathway for developing Spanish-English academic biliteracy.

Both programs combine research-backed structured literacy and knowledge-building pedagogies with award-winning trade literature and easy-to-use teacher tools for an effective and streamlined approach. Carefully curated, multigenre text sets engage all learners and connect reading, writing and content knowledge in meaningful ways.

"We are honored that HMH Into Reading Texas and ¡Arriba la Lectura! Texas have been approved for the IMRA list, and proud that the programs received such high marks," said Jim O'Neill, President, Core and Supplemental Solutions, HMH. "We are deeply dedicated to partnering with Texas educators to equip classrooms with the tools to support all students as they grow into confident, skilled communicators."

Into Reading Texas Version 2 and HMH ¡Arriba la Lectura! Texas Version 2 provide a proven path to reading and writing success. Additional differentiating features of the programs include:

Science of Reading Pedagogy, TEKS-Aligned: Foundational skills instruction is aligned to the latest early literacy research and the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). With a clear scope and sequence, daily lessons maximize instructional time and ensure students master essential skills.





Foundational skills instruction is aligned to the latest early literacy research and the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). With a clear scope and sequence, daily lessons maximize instructional time and ensure students master essential skills. Trustworthy AI Innovation That Empowers Educators: Curriculum integrates with HMH's award-winning AI Tools on HMH Ed, which are designed to amplify teacher impact, not replace it. The tools offer support for creating TEKS-aligned materials, differentiating instruction, communicating with families in multiple languages, and more. They feature zero data retention and built-in privacy safeguards.





Curriculum integrates with HMH's award-winning AI Tools on HMH Ed, which are designed to amplify teacher impact, not replace it. The tools offer support for creating TEKS-aligned materials, differentiating instruction, communicating with families in multiple languages, and more. They feature zero data retention and built-in privacy safeguards. Comprehensive Support for Texas Classrooms: From whole-class instruction to small-group interventions, Into Reading Texas Version 2 and HMH ¡Arriba la Lectura! Texas Version 2 provide robust support for all literacy strands, including knowledge building, foundational skills, reading and vocabulary, and writing and grammar. Interactive presentations, flexible digital content, and ongoing professional learning ensure teachers and students are set up for success from day one.

Into Reading Texas Version 2 will also be available with HMH Performance Suite, a first-of-its-kind solution that uses learning science and AI to deliver a seamless, cohesive classroom experience that integrates assessment (including NWEA MAP Growth), high-quality instruction, ready-to-teach lessons and job embedded live coaching to ensure success for every teacher and growth for every student.

Learn more about Into Reading Texas Version 2 and ¡Arriba la Lectura! Texas Version 2 here.

About HMH

HMH is an adaptive learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

Follow HMH on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact

Leah Riviere

Communications Director

[email protected]

617-351-5020

SOURCE HMH Education Company