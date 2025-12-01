Texas State Board of Education Approves HMH's Math 180 Texas for Grades 3-8

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive learning company HMH today announced that the Texas State Board of Education has officially approved Math 180 Texas for adoption in Grades 3–8 as part of the state's Instructional Materials Review and Approval (IMRA) process. HMH's proven-effective intervention solution received the highest quality scores of any program in the "supplemental math" category.

Math 180 Texas is a comprehensive, evidence-based math program designed to accelerate achievement for students performing below grade level. Built on decades of research and proven efficacy, Math 180 Texas has demonstrated significant gains in math proficiency and confidence for striving learners.

Independent studies show that students using Math 180 can achieve up to two years of growth in a single academic year, making it one of the most effective intervention solutions available.

With flexible implementation options, districts can choose between Math 180 Texas, dedicated intervention model or Math 180 Flex Texas, which integrates seamlessly into core classrooms. This flexibility ensures schools can tailor the program to meet diverse scheduling and instructional needs while maintaining the integrity of the intervention.

Math 180 Texas's inclusion in the IMRA list followed a rigorous review and public comment process to ensure alignment with state standards and responsiveness to the needs of Texas students and educators. The program combines adaptive technology, explicit instruction, and actionable data in a blended learning model aligned to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). As an approved High-Quality Instructional Material (HQIM), Math 180 Texas enables districts to access additional state funding for purchase.

"Math 180 Texas's approval for the Texas IMRA list underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, research-based intervention solutions that drive measurable growth for students and empower educators," said Amy Dunkin, President, Intervention Solutions, HMH. "Designed to close learning gaps and foster success with engaging student-centered experiences, Math 180 Texas builds confidence and creates opportunities for all learners to thrive."

Math 180 Texas offers educators:

Proven Efficacy: Research shows students can achieve up to two years of growth in one year.

Research shows students can achieve up to two years of growth in one year. Focused Intervention: Designed for Grades 3 and up, combining adaptive technology, explicit instruction, and actionable data.

Designed for Grades 3 and up, combining adaptive technology, explicit instruction, and actionable data. Blended Learning Model: Seamless integration of print and digital resources with real-time progress insights.

Seamless integration of print and digital resources with real-time progress insights. High-Quality Instruction and Conceptual Understanding: Direct instruction within the student application experience paired with a strong focus on developing deep conceptual understanding.

Direct instruction within the student application experience paired with a strong focus on developing deep conceptual understanding. Spaced Retrieval: Opportunities to revisit and reinforce skills across lessons and units.

Opportunities to revisit and reinforce skills across lessons and units. Engagement and Real-World Connections: Hands-on activities and collaborative problem-solving make math relevant and inspiring.

Math 180 Texas also meets rigorous SBOE criteria for high-quality, research-based instruction, is fully aligned with TEKS, and complies with WCAG 2.1 AA and Section 508 accessibility standards. Built on Universal Design for Learning (UDL) principles, the program includes comprehensive teacher guides, multilingual scaffolds, and parental engagement tools.

Educators wishing to learn about Math 180 Texas can connect with HMH here.

Read more about HMH's instructional and policy vision for math here.

About HMH

HMH is an adaptive learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

Follow HMH on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact

Leah Riviere

Communications Director, HMH

617-351-5020

[email protected]

SOURCE HMH Education Company