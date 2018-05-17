California Takes Leadership Position in Digital Accessibility Recognizing Global Accessibility Awareness Day in the State

"California is the birthplace of the tech revolution, so it is only fitting that our state leads the way in ensuring that the technological innovations made possible by so many ground-breaking companies and people are accessible to all," said Assemblymember Adam Gray from Assembly District 21, who introduced the resolution, which has already passed the State Assembly. The assemblymember added, "AB 434 was an important step in advancing the state's position on digital accessibility. Acknowledging a day that helps create global awareness of the importance of accessibility was the right next step."

In October 2017, the California Assembly passed Assembly Bill No. 434, requiring state agencies to make their respective sites accessible by July 1, 2019. Each state agency will be required to achieve conformance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0, or any subsequent version, at a minimum Level AA success criteria. Compliance with the requirement would make the website of every state agency accessible to individuals relying on the use of assistive technologies such as screen readers, keyboard navigation and/or other assistive devices that allow them to access and consume digital content.

Jennison Asuncion, a technology professional, co-founder and driving force behind Global Accessibility Awareness Day, spoke on behalf of GAAD. "As GAAD Co-founders and Californians working in tech, Joe Devon and I are more than thrilled to learn that the State that drives technological innovation is recognizing this day, which is all about raising awareness about digital access and inclusion for the one billion people who have disabilities."

AudioEye Board of Directors, Independent Director and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives from California, Tony Coelho, is credited by colleagues as the author of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Coelho has commended the state's act saying, "California has always taken a progressive stance on issues critical to people with disabilities. It is a simple act to acknowledge a day that brings awareness to the immensity of the barriers faced by people with disabilities as they try to participate equally in society."

Mr. Coelho added: "The Internet provides so many conveniences many of us take for granted. For people with disabilities, access to all the conveniences and benefits of the web, can be life changing. The fact that web accessibility has not been treated with equal importance as the need for accommodations in the physical world is disappointing. Like the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s and subsequent movements to ensure equal rights for all people, with actions such as these taken by the State of California and champions like Assemblymember Gray, soon all people will truly experience equal access."

AudioEye, a company dedicated to inclusivity through technology, is hosting events in Atlanta, New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco to raise awareness of the importance of digital accessibility. AudioEye CEO Todd Bankofier leads the company with a focus on people first, "Accessibility is about people benefitting from the greatest technological advances in the history of the world. There is no reason we can't solve challenges created by technology with technology, to level the playing field for all people."

Mr. Bankofier added: "Global Accessibility Awareness Day began with a simple Blog post in 2011, ironically, by a Los Angeles-based web developer. Today, it is a global movement bringing together hundreds of thousands of people from technology and disability advocacy to keep the conversation going about how we can leverage technology for greater inclusivity. Global Accessibility Awareness Day is key to awareness across industries and organizations. We appreciate the leadership Assemblymember Gray and the State of California are taking to raise awareness and make a difference in the ability of all people to access the Internet, the great equalizer of our time, and level the playing field for all people."

About Global Accessibility Awareness Day

The idea of Global Accessibility Awareness Day started with a single blog post written by a Los Angeles-based web developer Joe Devon. Jemison Asuncion, an accessibility professional from Toronto discovered Joe's blog post purely by accident, thanks to coming across a tweet for Joe. After reading it, he immediately contacted Joe and they joined forces, leveraging their extensive and respective networks to realize the event.

Starting in 2015, rather than using a fixed date, Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) is the third Thursday of May.

To learn more or see a list of events around the world visit: www.globalaccessibilityawarenessday.org

