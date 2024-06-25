CALIFORNIA TEAMSTERS CONDEMN CPUC DECISION TO GREENLIGHT WAYMO EXPANSION

Expansion Comes Amid Nationwide Recall After Driverless Collision, Performance Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following reports that the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved Waymo's expansion of autonomous vehicles (AVs) throughout California, the Teamsters Union is condemning commissioners who recklessly supported the corporate move while disregarding public safety.

"The CPUC decision to approve the deployment of robotaxis through California leads our state down a dangerous and irresponsible path as this technology continues to fail," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and President of Teamsters Joint Council 7. "Even after Waymo recalled nearly 700 driverless cars following a collision in Arizona, the CPUC has decided to maintain its loyalty to Big Tech over California residents and public safety experts who continue to express grave concerns about autonomous vehicle technology."

"Public safety decisions should not be made by regulatory bodies that cater to executives of billion-dollar tech corporations," said Chris Griswold, Teamsters International Vice President At-Large and President of Teamsters Joint Council 42. "The Teamsters have been advocating for common sense AV regulation to protect public safety. As state regulators carelessly approve the expansion of AVs in other parts of California, it becomes even more critical for state lawmakers and elected officials to start listening to the public and to workers."

