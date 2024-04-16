California to Texas: The Top State-to-State Move in the U.S.

Large Numbers of Floridians and New Yorkers also relocated to the Lone Star State in 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 102,000 Californians moved to Texas in 2022, more than any other state-to-state relocation total in the U.S., according to data from the U.S. Census recently analyzed by Texas Realtors in its 2024 Relocation Report. More than 41,000 Floridians moved to the Lone Star State, while 30,000 New Yorkers made the jump. Illinois, Louisiana, Colorado, and Oklahoma came next, each with roughly 25,000 residents moving to Texas.

States contributing to the highest net gain of Texas residents

Not only was California the leading source of new Texans, but it was the top target for outbound Texans as well. Even so, the moving activity between the two states resulted in a 60,000-resident net increase to the Texas population. Florida was the second-most-popular destination for relocating Texans, with approximately 38,000 leaving the state, followed by Oklahoma with more than 26,000 Texans moving to the Sooner State.

Overall, about 668,000 people moved to Texas from other states in 2022, with a net population gain of nearly 175,000 new residents.

"There are a number of reasons Texas continues to draw people from other states," said Jef Conn, Chairman of Texas Realtors. "Many new residents enjoy a lower cost of living in Texas or better job opportunities at companies that expand or relocate here. Texas has vibrant large cities, charming small towns, and rural areas with all the space you'd ever want. You can find pretty much any lifestyle you're seeking here."

Not only do people come to Texas from other states, but more than 3.3 million people moved within the state in 2022.

"While home prices have gone up, many people who move from other states can still afford more in Texas than the state they came from," added Conn. "They also benefit from the efforts Realtors in Texas have made to keep homeownership as affordable as possible. We've beaten back proposals for a statewide transfer tax that dozens of other states levy, we helped pass a constitutional amendment that prohibits most private transfer fees, and Realtors were instrumental in the largest-ever property tax relief that went into effect in Texas last year. Still, it's important to weigh all the factors that go into a move from one state to another, and no one is better equipped to help people do just that than a Realtor."

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 150,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocate for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas.

About the Relocation Analysis

This analysis was based on 2022 migration estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey.

