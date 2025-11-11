Texas Realtors Vice President Tray Bates Named 2025 Association Champion of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Realtors is proud to announce that Tray Bates, Vice President of Governmental Affairs, has been named one of the 2025 Association Champions of the Year by US Lege, an AI-powered policy platform that supports professionals who track and engage with legislation at all levels of government.

The Association Champion of the Year award honors leaders who drive government affairs for trade or professional associations with clarity, credibility, and measurable results. Bates was recognized for his trusted voice in policy discussions and his leadership in advancing key issues such as property rights and housing affordability.

"Tray's leadership and commitment to our members and the industry reflect the very best of what it means to be a Texas Realtor," said Mike Barnett, CEO of Texas Realtors. "We're proud to see him recognized among the most respected advocates in our field."

Bates' work has strengthened the association's advocacy efforts and deepened member engagement across the state—continuing Texas Realtors' long tradition of protecting property rights by advocating for property tax relief, real property, and the dream of homeownership for all Texans.

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 140,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is the state's largest professional trade association. The association advocates for private property rights, supports the professional success of its members, and promotes high standards of business practice through education and ethics.

Media Contact:

Lia Mote

Advocacy Communications Manager, Texas REALTORS®

[email protected]

737-263-7515

www.texasrealestate.com

SOURCE Texas Realtors