California Tortilla® Announces New Grill Melts

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Tortilla®, a unique fast casual restaurant franchise that serves "California style" Mexican food and is known to fans as Cal Tort, is boldly entering a new food category, and they don't give a fork. The Grill Melts are perfectly portable handhelds sized just right for on-the-go. The new Grill Melts are available in - Sunset Chicken, BBQ Pork, and Nacho Taco. Enjoy one as a snack or buy two as an entrée. The Grill Melts will be available at all California Tortilla restaurants starting Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

"We are so excited to introduce this new category for our brand. The Grill Melts are handcrafted and available in three signature recipes that we are delighted to share with our customers," said Stacey Kane, Chief Marketing Officer for California Tortilla®. "These melts make it easier to enjoy our delicious flavors while on the go without the fuss of utensils."

The first 50 guests to purchase a Grill Melts on October 18 at any California Tortilla location will receive a limited-edition fanny pack, the perfect holder for a tasty Grill Melts on the go.

Each Grill Melts are handcrafted crispy grilled tortillas with melted Jack cheese. The flavors include:

Sunset Chicken: Grilled mesquite chicken, Spicy Sunset sauce, and Pico de Gallo salsa

BBQ Pork: Pork carnitas, crisp slaw, and BBQ sauce

Nacho Taco: Taco Beef, Pico de Gallo salsa, and queso

The California Tortilla menu features chef-inspired creations that are freshly-made including a variety of fan favorite tacos, burritos, Chef's Bowls, quesadillas, salads, and more. Guests can create meals that suit their tastes and cravings.

In addition to bold flavors, California Tortilla is also known to bring the heat. Each location features a Wall of Flame, where guests may spice up their meals with a variety of hot sauces, including Screamin' Green, California Screamin', JT Pappy's Termigator, and more.

California Tortilla offers dine-in, pickup or delivery through online ordering, and catering. Want to receive the latest and greatest news, event updates, and deals? Sign up for the Burrito Elito.

For more information, visit www.californiatortilla.com or follow them across social platforms @CalTort.

About California Tortilla® 
California Tortilla® is a unique fast casual restaurant franchise that serves "California style" Mexican food. With 38 locations, the Chef-Inspired menu continues to delight customers.

Also from this source

Celebrate National Taco Day At California Tortilla With A Free Taco With Any Purchase

Get ready to taco 'bout a delicious celebration at California Tortilla, the "California Style" Mexican food franchise! The brand is celebrating...

California Tortilla® Puts the Fun in Fundraising

Now that school is back in session, so are the fundraising commitments. Want to level up your fundraising efforts and move away from the typical...
