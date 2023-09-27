Celebrate National Taco Day At California Tortilla With A Free Taco With Any Purchase

News provided by

California Tortilla

27 Sep, 2023, 09:50 ET

The free taco coupon is redeemable October 5 – 11

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to taco 'bout a delicious celebration at California Tortilla, the "California Style" Mexican food franchise! The brand is celebrating National Taco Day on October 4 by giving away a free taco coupon with any in-store purchase. The free taco offer is good in-store only while supplies last.

"We take pride in our reputation of crafting bold, diverse flavors, and our tacos have consistently remained fan favorites," said Robert Phillips, President of California Tortilla. "We all know tacos are one of America's favorite food items and we are thrilled to offer our valued guests the taste of a complimentary taco."

Guests can redeem their free taco coupon from October 5 – 11, 2023. California Tortilla encourages guests to continue heading towards free menu items by joining their Burrito Elito rewards program and earning 1 point for every dollar spent. After accumulating 75 points, guests can earn $5 in Burrito Bucks. Joining is easy – guests can download the mobile app (App Store or Google Play), pick up a card in-store and register it online, or simply join online and give the cashier your phone number on each visit for easy lookup.

California Tortilla is known for its innovative menu, featuring unique chef-created recipes like mouthwatering Korean BBQ and California Sunset tacos. Every California Tortilla features a Wall-of-Flame, a towering display of 75 distinct hot sauces, ranging from mild to tongue-melting, allowing guests to customize their meal's flavor and heat level. The locations offer dine-in, online ordering, and delivery.

For more information, visit www.californiatortilla.com or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @CalTort. 

About California Tortilla®
California Tortilla® is a unique fast casual restaurant franchise that serves "California style" Mexican food. Since 1995, California Tortilla, adoringly known by fans as Cal Tort, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food through offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, while offering only the best quality. With 41 locations, the Chef-Inspired menu continues to delight customers throughout the United States.

California Tortilla is seeking experienced multi-unit operators who are interested in diversifying and growing their restaurant portfolios. Current growth opportunities are available in the eastern half of the United States.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Brianne Barbakoff
[email protected]
786.605.9228

Twitter: https://twitter.com/caltort
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/caltort
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caltort/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@caltort 

SOURCE California Tortilla

Also from this source

California Tortilla® Puts the Fun in Fundraising

California Tortilla® Welcomes New Location to Williamsburg, VA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.