CALIFORNIA TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY TOKS OMISHAKIN TO HEADLINE AUTOMOBILITY LA MAIN STAGE

Session to include live Q&A exploring key transportation issues facing California today

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin is set to headline a mainstage session at AutoMobility LA on November 20. The appearance presents a unique opportunity for media and industry leaders to engage directly with one of transportation's most influential voices during the Los Angeles Auto Show's official media and industry day.

Secretary Toks Omishakin to attend AutoMobility LA 2025.

"As California leads the nation in reimagining transportation, there's no more important conversation than the one connecting state policy with the innovation coming from the automotive and mobility sectors," said Terri Toennies, president of the Los Angeles Auto Show. "We're honored to welcome Secretary Omishakin to AutoMobility LA and provide attendees with a direct line to the policies shaping the future of how we move."

The midday session on the AutoMobility LA Main Stage, presented by Cox Automotive, is titled, "Direct Line: Live with California's Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin."

He is expected to explore how California is driving the next era of mobility through electrification, infrastructure investment, climate-forward policies, and the intersection of public and private innovation. Registered attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions and topic suggestions to be addressed live on stage, followed by an open Q&A with audience members during the session.

"California is proving what's possible when policy, innovation, and people-centric values align," said Toks Omishakin, Secretary of the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA). "From expanding zero-emission readiness in our communities to setting the global model for safe autonomous vehicle deployment, we rely on our Core Four priorities to build a transportation system that's cleaner, safer, more equitable and contributes to prosperity for every Californian."

Recent initiatives under Secretary Omishakin's leadership include the launch this year of the California New Motor Vehicle Board's Zero Emission Vehicle Readiness Awards, honoring cities and regions leading the charge toward cleaner, climate-friendly transportation options. The program recognizes communities expanding charging access, supporting ZEV adoption, and creating equitable, innovative policies that are part of a balanced approach to reducing our carbon footprint .

In the area of innovation, the Department of Motor Vehicles recently proposed expanding its Autonomous Vehicle regulations to include heavy-duty trucks, strengthening California's leadership in AV innovation. The draft rules establish a phased permitting process, stricter safety and reporting standards, and enhanced enforcement powers—supporting goods movement while improving roadway safety and efficiency statewide.

Secretary of the California State Transportation Agency since 2022, Omishakin has oversight of all eight state transportation departments, boards and commissions that, combined, have more than 42,000 people and a budget that exceeds $30 billion annually. Prior to his appointment as Secretary, Omishakin spent three years serving as Director of the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

The appearance is a highlight among a packed schedule of panels, talks and media previews at AutoMobility LA. The media and industry preview for the Los Angeles Auto Show, AutoMobility LA is where the global mobility ecosystem converges to explore the technologies, policies, and partnerships that will define the road ahead. The main stage, curated in collaboration with leading media and industry partners, features keynotes, expert panels, and live conversations that examine the most pressing issues in the transportation landscape.

All main stage programming, including this session, will be streamed globally in real time via CarBuzz, the official live-stream partner of AutoMobility LA.

For more information and to register, visit www.automobilityla.com.

REGISTER NOW

Registered attendees can click here to submit questions or topics for "Direct Line: Live with California's Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin" on the AutoMobility LA Main Stage, presented by Cox Automotive.

Registration to attend AMLA 2025 is open now.

Media: Complimentary admission is available to accredited press.

Complimentary admission is available to accredited press. Industry Professionals: Standard registration is $249 beginning October 16, 2025.

Standard registration is $249 beginning October 16, 2025. How to Register: Visit automobilityla.com to access the registration portal and submit credentials.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW & AUTOMOBILITY LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is one of the most influential annual automotive events in the world. Held each year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the show draws hundreds of thousands of attendees and brings hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact to the city. It also remains the largest revenue driver for the LA Convention Center.

AutoMobility LA® — the show's press and industry day — takes place on November 20, 2025, and features a full day of vehicle debuts, brand announcements, and a thought leadership program highlighting some of the brightest voices in automotive and tech.

The LA Auto Show opens to the public from November 21 through 30, 2025, including Thanksgiving Day, offering ten full days for car shoppers, enthusiasts, families, and future-focused fans to experience the very best in automotive design, culture, and innovation.

Stay up to date with the latest show news, updates, and information at laautoshow.com and automobilityla.com.

Follow the LA Auto Show on X, Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

For press inquiries, email [email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show