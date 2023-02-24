California Travel Association Announces Partnership with Causal IQ

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Travel Association (CalTravel), recently announced a partnership with Causal IQ, a leading programmatic solutions provider, to support tourism in California. The announcement was made during the recent CalTravel Spring Board Meeting in Newport Beach.

Travel demand is increasing rapidly after three years of limited opportunities due to the pandemic. Travelers are seeking both experiential journeys and relaxing destinations. With its iconic tourist attractions, pristine beaches, enchanting national parks, relaxing deserts, and more, California is the most popular state for tourists to visit. As the unified advocacy voice for the travel and tourism industry in California, CalTravel's mission is to protect and advance the interests and investments of the industry through collaboration and education.

Through the partnership, Causal IQ will be able to offer programmatic media solutions to CVB's, destinations, resorts, attractions, airports, transportation companies, industry associations, ad agencies, universities, media companies, and other organizations in California. "We are thrilled to have Causal IQ as a new member of CalTravel. CalTravel is the umbrella trade organization for the leading travel and tourism organizations in the state, and we applaud Causal IQ for their leadership and investment in the success of California's tourism industry," said Barb Newton, President & CEO at CalTravel.

"Travel & Tourism has always been a major passion and point of strength for Causal IQ," said Raynor Choate, Senior Vice President of Media Sales at Causal IQ. We are honored to work with CalTravel and their partners to promote the wonderful attractions and destinations within the great state of California.

About California Travel Association

For more than 40 years, California Travel Association (CalTravel) has been the unified advocacy voice of the travel and tourism industry in California.

Our mission is to protect and advance the interests and investments of California's travel industry through advocacy, collaboration, and education.

For more information, visit caltravel.org.

About Causal IQ

Causal IQ is a leading programmatic solutions provider built on the expertise of the best digital marketers in the industry. We partner with the world's leading brands, agencies and advocacy groups to drive success through dynamic digital advertising campaigns. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal IQ brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

Causal IQ is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices nationwide.

To learn more, visit causaliQ.com.

