California Yoga Therapist Launches New Self-Care Course to Reverse Trends of Stress, Overscheduling and Burnout

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While 80 percent of women recognize the value of self-care, most struggle to give themselves the same care and attention that they give to others, according to a recent study. Making it easier for everyone to find the care and connection they need and deserve, therapist Cara Behan launched a new Self-Care Course that supports positive and mindful daily habits.

The self-paced course features video lessons, guided meditations, journal prompts and simple and effective self-care practices to help dial in "self-care as a perspective." It is now available at https://therapyinsantabarbara.com/course.

"While we all know the benefits of self-care—greater confidence and joy, stronger relationships, enhanced productivity and communication—that doesn't mean we always put that knowledge into practice," said Behan, a licensed marriage and family therapist and certified yoga teacher. "The good news is you can take incredible care of yourself, all from the comfort of your home. It goes beyond bubble baths and massages to creating regular habits that support your all-around wellness."

The $220 course was designed for those experiencing professional or personal burnout, stress or the need for change. Behan's self-care practices can be complete in 5 to 20 minutes.

"Whether you are going through a transition, feeling overwhelmed as a new parent or simply want to slow down, this course will help you feel more empowered and balanced," Behan added. "It's all about making simple changes that you can actually commit to and giving back to yourself what you already give to others."

About Cara Behan

A Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and certified yoga teacher, Cara Behan helps clients address symptoms of anxiety and depression, reckon with grief and loss, overcome addiction, and identify passion and purpose. She received her master's degree in Clinical Psychology from Antioch University Santa Barbara. For more information, visit https://therapyinsantabarbara.com/

