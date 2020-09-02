California's AB1788 Passed by Legislature and Sent To The Governor

PHOENIX, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, today confirmed that California's AB1788 has been passed by the California Legislature and is being sent to the Governor for signature.

California is poised to create the California Ecosystems Protection Act of 2020 (the Bill), which would prohibit the use of the four major Second Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticides (SGARs) commonly used in rodent pest control under many circumstances. While the Bill is intended to address the vulnerability of wildlife to the lethality and ecologic persistence of these SGARs used for rodent control, it also creates a challenge to pest management professionals (PMPs) who incorporate SGARs in their integrated pest management (IPM) programs. Absent the use of these SGARs, pest management will have to rely on other lethal and non-lethal tools, such as fertility control.

"ContraPest® has been proven to increase the effectiveness of IPM programs in diverse environments such as San Francisco parks and neighborhoods, Washington D.C. urban areas, California animal shelters, and a number of California agricultural settings. This positions ContraPest as a potentially crucial addition to all IPM programs," said Kenneth Siegel, SenesTech's CEO.

"California has always been at the forefront of sustainable innovation in pest control, and I have no doubt that the industry will adapt quickly and effectively to this latest change. We will be working with California's PMPs to see how we can best support their IPM efforts in this new regulatory environment," said Dr. Steven Krause, SenesTech's EVP of Sales and Marketing. "It is clear to me that other states will be watching closely to California's lead, and will move to adopt similar, proven innovations."

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectation regarding sales commitments, our expectation regarding the conversion of sales commitments and programs to revenue, our belief that our product is more humane, less harmful to the environment and more effective than traditional methods, and our belief that ContraPest will establish a new paradigm in rodent control without environmental effects of rodenticides. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, [email protected]

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

