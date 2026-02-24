California's PRISM Risk Pool Selects Sign In Solutions as its Exclusive Visitor Management Provider

Hundreds of state agencies gain streamlined access to the leading governance, risk and compliance technology to strengthen security at public buildings, campuses and high-traffic facilities

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In Solutions, a global standard for visitor management , today announced it has been selected by the California-based Public Risk Innovation, Solutions, and Management (PRISM) risk-pool as the visitor management solution of choice. This gives PRISM's 300+ public agencies across the state access to pre-negotiated solutions and helps them avoid lengthy RFPs and contracting. Sign In Solutions supports safety outcomes and day-to-day efficiency, while helping PRISM organizations reduce exposure, improve preparedness, and strengthen operational resilience.

Sign In Solutions' award-winning visitor management platform provides rigorous security and a welcoming experience to more than 22,000 customers in more than 100 countries. The company delivers compliant, value-laden visitor management to hundreds of public institutions , like those that compose PRISM.

"Public entities have rigorous and unique needs that require them to both effectively screen and manage everyone who enters their buildings, while also adhering to strict regulations," said Josh Gillam, vice president of product and go-to-market strategy, Sign In Solutions. "Sign In Solutions meets their specialized needs while ensuring a positive, frictionless experience for each constituent and visitor."

Through this new partnership, PRISM members can use the Sign In App to easily standardize visitor workflows, improve visibility, and support compliance across buildings, campuses, and facilities. The mobile platform enables organizations to digitally manage visitor check-in, badge printing, notifications, and audit-ready records and more. There is also an enterprise-level capability for California's public entities that have more rigorous compliance and logistical needs.

In addition, the platform supports emergency preparedness and response by providing accurate visitor data that can be used during evacuations, lockdowns, or incident response, helping public entities account for people onsite and communicate more effectively during critical events. The technology facilitates emergency notifications and integrates with partner personnel and service providers, such as fire response.

For Sign In Solutions, the partnership further solidifies its position as the leader in public sector and education markets in North America , reinforcing its position as the most trusted platform for institutions where safety, trust, and scale are non-negotiable.

About PRISM

Public Risk Innovation, Solutions, and Management (PRISM) is a member-directed insurance risk-sharing pool. Originally formed in 1979, PRISM has grown to become one of the largest public entity risk pools in the nation, serving 95% of California's counties and 75% of its cities, along with numerous schools and special districts. PRISM provides cost-effective insurance solutions and comprehensive risk management services designed to help public entities proactively control losses and strengthen operational resilience. For more information, visit www.prismrisk.gov.

About Sign In Solutions

Sign In Solutions is the global standard for visitor management. Our unified platform integrates safety, governance, risk and compliance with a seamless workplace experience.

Formed in 2021 with the backing of PSG Equity, Sign In Solutions combines scalable visitor management (Sign In App and SwipedOn), enterprise-grade compliance and identity verification (Traction Guest and ThreatSwitch), workplace orchestration (Pronestor), safeguarding in education (SCR Tracker), scheduling with AI and optimization (10to8), and industry-leading customer service and support (The Receptionist).

Together, these strengths created a single, risk-adaptive platform that eliminates silos, reduces compliance burdens, and balances security with a frictionless experience. Now, with more than 27,500 customers across 100 countries — including Fortune 500 companies in technology, healthcare, manufacturing and communications — we deliver rigorous security and a welcoming experience side by side. Secure by design. Human by nature. Organizations can visit www.signinsolutions.com or www.signinapp.com to learn more.

SOURCE Sign In Solutions