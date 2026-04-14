Sign In Solutions Named as ISS's Preferred Visitor Management Provider, Sign In App Now Embedded Within ISS's Convenie Platform Worldwide

Global technology partnership to transform visitor management at the modern workplace

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In Solutions, a global standard for visitor management, today announced a landmark global technology partnership with ISS, one of the world's largest facility services companies operating across 30+ countries. Under the agreement, Sign In Solutions will be integrated directly into ISS's proprietary workplace solution, Convenie, making it ISS's preferred visitor management and workspace technology provider.

ISS, a Sign In Solutions customer, determined the solution could be a valuable addition to its overall portfolio. This integration adds to ISS's ability to deliver a seamless, end-to-end workplace experience, spanning visitor management, room booking, and resource scheduling, to more than 40,000 of its clients worldwide across industries including corporate offices, healthcare, education, and government. Sign In Solutions was recognized in the most recent Gartner Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications, making it an ideal partner for ISS.

"This reflects the confidence ISS has placed in Sign In Solutions as the standard for enterprise-grade visitor management," said Scott Meyer, CEO, Sign In Solutions. "Being selected as ISS's global technology partner is a testament to what our team has built through thoughtful innovation and methodical strategy, and we're excited about the scale of what we can deliver together for ISS's clients worldwide."

The partnership is already active in key geographies around Europe, Asia Pacific and North America. More locations will be available as the companies scale the partnership.

"Sign In Solutions has demonstrated a maturity of product, scale and scope that can keep pace with what our innovative, worldwide client base needs," said Liz Benison, ISS's Group Chief People & Technology Officer. "Sign In Solutions' unique combination of intelligence security with frictionless visitor experiences is the perfect complement to our overall workplace solutions."

About ISS

ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimizes the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe In 2025. ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

About Sign In Solutions

Sign In Solutions is the global standard for visitor management. Our unified platform integrates safety, governance, risk and compliance with a seamless workplace experience.

Formed in 2021 with the backing of PSG Equity, Sign In Solutions combines scalable visitor management (Sign In App and SwipedOn), enterprise-grade compliance and identity verification (Traction Guest and ThreatSwitch), workplace orchestration (Pronestor), safeguarding in education (SCR Tracker), scheduling with AI and optimization (10to8), and industry-leading customer service and support (The Receptionist).

Together, these strengths created a single, risk-adaptive platform that eliminates silos, reduces compliance burdens, and balances security with a frictionless experience. Now, with more than 27,500 customers across 100 countries — including Fortune 500 companies in technology, healthcare, manufacturing and communications — we deliver rigorous security and a welcoming experience side by side. Secure by design. Human by nature. Organizations can visit www.signinsolutions.com or www.signinapp.com to learn more.

SOURCE Sign In Solutions