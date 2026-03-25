Sign In Solutions Renews LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Certification

Enterprise customers benefit from comprehensive visitor management solution integrated with on-premise access control system

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In Solutions, the global standard for visitor management, today announced that it has renewed its LenelS2 On Guard certification, continuing its partnership in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). Sign In Solutions interfaces with the OnGuard® access control system, giving enterprise customers a streamlined visitor management solution that helps strengthen security, enhance governance, risk and compliance (GRC), and simplify daily operations.

With this certification, organizations using LenelS2 OnGuard can securely connect visitor management workflows with physical access controls to enhance the visitor experience as well as overall facility security. Customers in highly secure industries that require expert GRC technologies,, including aerospace & defense, manufacturing, automotive, education, and pharmaceuticals, benefit from:

Streamlined Access Control: Approved visitors can be provisioned temporary badges or credentials through OnGuard, reducing lobby congestion and manual processes.





Approved visitors can be provisioned temporary badges or credentials through OnGuard, reducing lobby congestion and manual processes. Elevated Security Posture: Real-time data synchronization ensures only authorized visitors gain entry, improving compliance and audit readiness.





Real-time data synchronization ensures only authorized visitors gain entry, improving compliance and audit readiness. Enhanced Visitor Experience: Guests benefit from faster, frictionless check-in while enterprises maintain strict adherence to security policies.

"Our commitment is to deliver advanced industry solutions throughout every phase of the visitor experience so customers have peace of mind their facilities are secure, while also balancing other essentials such as hospitality, simplicity, and integration with other cyber and physical security systems," said Gustavo Alves, Director of Software Engineering, Sign In Solutions. "Rather than forcing a customer to manage and integrate multiple vendors, we build strong partnerships and interfaces throughout the entire security ecosystem so customers have one, streamlined platform for their entire visitor management needs. It's one way we deliver on the promise of the perfect blend of security and hospitality."

"Sign In Solutions has once again completed required testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of its interface to the OnGuard system. This gives enterprise customers another certified option when choosing a robust and comprehensive visitor management platform," said John Marchioli, OAAP product management, LenelS2. "We look forward to their continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program."

To learn more about Sign In Solutions integrations with access control technologies and other leading partners, please visit https://signinsolutions.com/integrations.

About Sign In Solutions

Sign In Solutions is the global standard for visitor management. Our unified platform integrates safety, governance, risk and compliance with a seamless workplace experience.

Formed in 2021 with the backing of PSG Equity, Sign In Solutions combines scalable visitor management (Sign In App and SwipedOn), enterprise-grade compliance and identity verification (Traction Guest and ThreatSwitch), workplace orchestration (Pronestor), safeguarding in education (SCR Tracker), scheduling with AI and optimization (10to8), and industry-leading customer service and support (The Receptionist).

Together, these strengths created a single, risk-adaptive platform that eliminates silos, reduces compliance burdens, and balances security with a frictionless experience. Now, with more than 27,500 customers across 100 countries — including Fortune 500 companies in technology, healthcare, manufacturing and communications — we deliver rigorous security and a welcoming experience side by side. Secure by design. Human by nature. Organizations can visit www.signinsolutions.com or www.signinapp.com to learn more.

SOURCE Sign In Solutions