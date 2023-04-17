Calio Honored at Vaughn College Annual Gala

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A) President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio was honored at Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology's spring 2023 gala. Vaughn College, a private college in New York, specializes in aviation education and is a pipeline to many A4A member carriers.

"I am honored and humbled to celebrate Vaughn College because I believe in what Vaughn does, what it stands for and what it produces," Calio said. "You are training future pilots, mechanics and air traffic controllers, who will help keep the U.S. aviation safety record the gold standard in the world."

As a first-generation college graduate, Calio addressed the opportunities higher education provides and the importance of Vaughn's workforce pipeline.

"Vaughn College does an exceptional job of instilling the same message my parents instilled in me – the value of working hard to turn dreams into reality," he said.

Calio specifically addressed Vaughn's Student Experience Fund, a program that provides hands-on, off-campus learning experiences for students to connect with potential employers and alleviates some of the financial burden to allow students to accept internships that lead to careers in the aviation industry. He praised the program as a key driver of the institution's incredible 92 percent career placement rate for graduates.

The U.S. airline industry is aggressively recruiting and investing in the 'next generation' of employees amid surging demand for air travel. In fact, they have helped launch more than 100,000 careers since 2020 from increasingly diverse backgrounds.

"A4A member carriers are recruiting aggressively and investing heavily in the 'next generation' of employees. That is why A4A and our carriers are proud to partner with educational institutions that are helping students reach their career goals in the aviation industry," Calio said.

Today, more than 90% of Americans have flown commercially in their lifetime – a percentage that continues to grow amid unprecedented accessibility and affordability. This is why U.S. carriers are committed to supporting institutions, like Vaughn College, that help secure a pipeline of talent for years to come.

